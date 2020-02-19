Share:

LONDON - Foldable phones are once again facing questions about their durability. The Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr are now both available to buy in the US - but early reports suggest the screens are easily damaged. One outlet published photos of two layers of the Razr’s display separating, affecting the touch screen. The Galaxy Z flip, meanwhile, boasts a “flexible glass” display - but tests appear to show it scratching as easily as plastic.

It’s not yet clear how widespread the issues might be. In a statement, Samsung said the display had a protective layer, and had undergone extensive testing. “While the display does bend, it should be handled with care,” it said.

It follows the troubled release of Samsung’s first foldable phone one year ago, leading some analysts to question whether foldable screen technology is ready for mainstream release.

The Samsung phone costs nearly £1,300 in the UK ($1,380 US), sim-free; while the Motorola is only available locked to a two-year, £94+ per month contract.