ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that Pakistan is considering direct flight operation between Islamabad and Frankfurt. He said this during his meeting with Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal. The Federal Minister said that there is a need of increasing flight operation between Pakistan and Germany. He also mentioned that few routes were cut down due to less aircrafts but now, under the new ‘Aviation Policy’, five new aero-planes were being added to Pakistan International Airline fleet this year. The federal minister was of the view that addition of new airplanes would improve working and flights operation of PIA in Germany. Dr. Faisal mentioned that in Germany, 1.5 lac overseas Pakistanis reside. He said that resumption of flight operation of Lufthansa will also be helpful in generating Pakistan’s positive image. Apart from this Dr. Faisal also called on Secretary Aviation, Hassan Nasir Jamy and discussed avenues of increasing flight operation between Pakistan and Germany.

Senior Joint Secretary, Abdul Sattar Khokar was also present in the meeting, according to a press release.