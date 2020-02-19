Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal and provincial governments Tuesday assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan that they are legislating to regulate private hospi­tals.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of a case related to death of three-year-old girl in private hospi­tal of Lahore. The bench disposed of the case on the assurance of the governments regard­ing the matter.

The chief justice said: “No one takes care of patients in the private hospitals. The pa­tients die due to negligence of the doctors. The hospitals then have to pay Rs1 million to Rs2 million as compensation to the heirs of deceased.” Justice Gulzar said that no one would recognise him if he went to the hospi­tal without protocol.