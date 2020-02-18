Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday held a meeting to review the security arrangements ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5th edition, set to take place on February 22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The meeting was attended by the senior officials of Islamabad police and the management of PSL.

The DIG (operation) would monitor himself all the affair pertaining to security to ensure the foolproof security of the guests.

Strict checking would be ensured at all entry and exit points in the city, the meeting decided. It was also decided to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the venue where teams are staying and also during their movement towards the stadium.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would also issue an alternate route plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. The IGP directed the force to maintain complete coordination with other law-enforcement agencies during the teams visit. The first eight matches of the tournament will be played at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has arrested four members of an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters including an employee of Excise Office Abbottabad. Fahad Khan who is an employee of the Excise Department has been found having received different stolen cars from the lifters.

The other accused include Zulfiqar, Sajjad Khan and Abdul Sattar. The police have also recovered five cars stolen from different cities from the accused.