LAHORE - The 7th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Tournament got underway here at historic Lahore Gymkhana golf course.

For five days, golfing action will be in progress for champion golf professionals, senior professionals, junior professionals, amateurs, senior amateurs, veterans, ladies and boys, this was stated by Convener Golf of Lahore Gymkhana Sarmad Nadeem during a press conference here at Gymkhana Golf Club, which also attended and addressed by Hamid Zaman and Omer Zaman of JA Zaman Family, Omer Zia captain golf and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed director media.

Sarmad said this championship is comprehensively endorsed by the Zaman Family and is now in its seventh iteration. Captain golf Omer Zia said this is a PGF and PGA sanctioned tournament and is now the biggest golfing event in Punjab with total prize money of Rs 3.34 million.

Hamid Zaman said JA Zaman (1917-2013) was a self-made man with love for life and the beautiful game of golf. “Friends and loved ones of JA Zaman will attest that he was a man for all seasons, friendly, unerringly honest and forthright. He took up golf at the age of 51 and for the rest of his life, it became an integral part of his daily routine. He was a regular participant at all the local tournaments with a handicap of 7 and he played all the way up to the ripe old age of 96, saying good bye to the game. He was a philanthropist and was always most generous in sharing the successes with which God blessed him. He was also an accomplished and sensitive poet and a compilation of his poetry, titled ‘Ifkaar-e-Pareishan’ was published in 2008.”

Hamid Zaman shared that JA Zaman’s memory is cherished by his children and family as they strive to propagate his legacy of generosity and honesty and to promote the sport which he loved so dearly. Omer Zaman shared how he learnt the core values of life from his grandfather and how emphatic he was about taking Pakistan to a level of excellence.

Kh Pervaiz said the final round will take place on Sunday while JA Zaman family will be hosts at the prize distribution ceremony to be held at 4:30pm.