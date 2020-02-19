Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday witnessed physical brawl between the treasury and opposition members after the latter tried to sur­round the speaker’s dice. According to reports, the members from both sides of the aisle gathered before Speaker Mush­taq Ahmed Ghani and exchanged heated arguments.

Soon it turned into a physical fight after an opposition lawmaker hailing from Awami National Party, Ahmed Khan Ba­hadur, attacked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Fazal Hakeem Khan.

The lawmakers from both sides how­ever, intervened to separate them from each other. During the ruckus in the house, opposition lawmaker Nighat Or­akzai also climbed her assembly seat. She was also involved in sitting on the speaker’s seat during an earlier protest in the house.

The ruckus forced the speaker to ad­journ the assembly proceedings for a time being and later when he returned to his seat he was given a standing welcome from the treasury lawmakers for han­dling the situation in a better way. The speaker warned the provincial lawmak­ers from opposition parties over their behaviour and said that he was neglect­ing that for the last time. The house pro­ceedings were later adjourned for Friday.