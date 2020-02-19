Share:

Lahore - A one-day Gilgit-Baltistan Cultural Show, which kicked off here at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall on Tuesday, featured 24 delegates from literary personalities, poets, singers, dancers and intellectuals from Gilgit Baltistan. This show is organized on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, in which the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will arrange more cultural events at Alhamra. MPA Sadia Sohail Rana attended the opening ceremony as chief guest. She said: “Alhamra arranged this show to promote provincial harmony in all provinces. All five languages of Gilgit-Baltistan are very sweet and the festival is arranged to spread the message of harmony and love among people. Through these festivals, the people of Lahore will understand the real culture of GB.” President Pakeeza Arts Council Iqbal Hussain Iqbal said that the musical tune, played at the beginning of the program, is called “Glow,” which is amused the audience at the beginning of any festival. He further said that the dance performed at the show is called Rasam-e-tau. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: “The development and promotion of our rich culture is the topmost priority of the LAC. GB cultural show is a beautiful addition to the Lahore literary and cultural atmosphere where peace and harmony would be prevailed by arranging such cultural shows. “We need to acknowledge each other’s cultures, this show will promote national and cultural harmony,” he added.