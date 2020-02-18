Share:

Cheating culture

The Cheating culture has spread rapidly among the students in the Sindh province. The Sindh education executive department has been striving unsuccessfully to impose a total ban on the copy culture during the exams for the several decades.

Basically, the traditional, dull and ineffective exam process, which is consisted of only two phases of mid and final term, is running in government schools and colleges. The biannual examinations can’t prepare the students of especially SSC and HSC level for their final board exams. Not being Capable of writing and gisting question papers themselves owing to biannual exams, candidates use cheating materials.

As I have analyzed being a teacher that only monthly test of curriculum can eradicate this cheating ulcer from youth and also will help them be confident of facing every difficulty competitive exam in their lives ahead.

It is humble request of mine to every government schools and colleges management that adopt montly test process in respective institutes so that new generation won’t sacrifice their self-respect by passing exam through cheating.

SAGAR KAGRA,

Sukkur.

Donation for SMEs

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has donated USD 200 Million for the development of SME’s in Pakistan, which is highly appreciated. The SME have key role in pro-poor economic growth, due to strong linkages with local producers and informal economy.

As per the findings of World Bank Survey, one of the key challenges being faced by SMEs in Pakistan is access to financing, such as working capital shortages to finance exports or access to financing for adopting ICT for better productivity etc.

The Government have different options to help SME with donation such as establishing SME Bank to address financing needs or can also invest in to offer prequalified infocomm packages such as supported under iSPRINT (Packaged Solutions) to simplify the financing grant application process. These ready-to-use solutions enable SMEs to start deploying IT into their operations sooner and at a lower cost, helping them to reap the benefits of ICT adoption.

SOHAIL UR RASHID SARWAR,

Rawalpindi.

BISP impacts

In Muzaffargarh, there were 200, 000 women who have been on the Benazir Income support Program (BISP) list since 2008. Some of them had complained in district BISP office because their cards have been blocked. However, they said that this time they could not get their money with their cards which showed their names removed from database. Poor women are not getting their amounts from ATM because cards are blocked and money disappeared from their accounts.

PTI Ehsas program may decrease the impact of BISP because it is all about the poor and all registered candidates will get their amount.

MEHER NIGAR ASHRAF,

Singanisar.

Learn from China

Pakistan needs to learn from China that’s why people of China are not facing the problem or difficulty of poverty. Because of using artificial intelligence and increasing the development of technology day by day. On the other hand China has connection with serval countries to empower itself. But Pakistan doesn’t know how to manage herself by using her resources.

China is the topper state in the world where poverty is stopped. If Pakistan had relation like China with number our countries then might it develop. Hence, China cooperates and collaborates with other countries to get beneficial. Thus Pakistan needs to learn from China and know the pedology of empowering itself.

SAKIM MURAD,

Balochistan.

Polio resurgence

It is true, that now on this Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated three days polio immunisation drive in the capital city of Pakistan.

Starting from Dec 16, 39. 6m children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops by a 260,000. Strong vaccination team. Now recently in Pakistan more than 100 new cases of polio virus were reported. Just 70 cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the most recent instance, two cases from Sindh and one from KP has been detected.

It is my request to the government of Pakistan to finish the polio virus rather if it will not be then our country future is full of challenges for new comers.

SHAKIR KB,

Balochistan.

Economy and agriculture

Economic crisis is one of the burning issues being faced by Pakistan in 20th century. The country is facing a huge challenge. The government is dealing with a balance of payments crisis which has been a competitiveness foreign currency reserves levels covering less than two months of imports. Taking the country towards a difficult economic crisis.

Agriculture holds an immense importance for boosting the country’s economy better. Pakistan’s economy is based on agriculture. It is the responsibility of government to encourage the farmers to plants more crops in order to build a better economy level. Because agriculture is the only way to take the country from economic crisis.

Farmers should get facilities of farming and new technologies are the best ways to boost the economy of Pakistan with short period of time. Government must not ignore it at all.

IQRA MUNIR,

Turbat.