Caroline Flack, who presented the UK version of Love Island, committed suicide on Saturday. Her family has published an Instagram post that she was advised not to publish before her death.

An inquest heard on Wednesday that TV presenter Caroline Flack committed suicide by hanging herself at her flat in London at the weekend.

Earlier her family released a message the 40-year-old presenter wrote days before she died but was advised not to share on social media for legal reasons.

​Flack, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, wrote that "my whole world and future was swept from under my feet" when she was charged and she felt she had lost her career and her home.

She said she "took responsibility for what happened that night" but said it was an accident and was adamant she was not a "domestic abuser."

Flack wrote that "the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment."