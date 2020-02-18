Share:

LAHORE-Acclaimed ActressMahira Khan met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday at an event in Islamabad.

Guterres, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, shared a picture with the actor on his Twitter and wrote: “It was a pleasure to meet Mahira. I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support.”

Guterres, told media that “one of the main purposes of his visit was to spotlight the real Pakistan — with all its possibility and potential.”

In November last year, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced actor Mahira Khan as their new goodwill ambassador for Pakistan.

In a tweet after the announcement, Khan said she was grateful and honored to be a UNHCR ambassador for her country.

“Proud to be born to a motherland that has opened its arms to refugees for over 40 years,” she wrote.

Earlier, in the video shared by UNHCR, Khan said: “Pakistan has set an example for the world where a country has hosted refugees for the last 40 years… this is one cause, because I feel so strongly about it, this is something that I want to talk about, especially as Pakistan’s UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador.”