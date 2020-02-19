Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday has Netherlands support to get Pakistan out of the ‘Grey list’ of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and on the Kashmir issue. “Netherlands has always been a staunch advocate of civil liberties and human rights; its support would be helpful for putting pressure on India for resolution of Kashmir issue,” said the NA speaker during his meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp. He said that silence of international community on grave human rights violations and gross abuses was incomprehensible. He said that 198 days of lockdown in India occupied Kashmir had aggravated the miseries of the innocent Kashmiris depriving them of basic necessities, medical care and communication. Referring to the FATF issue, Speaker Asad asked for Dutch support for getting Pakistan out of the grey list. He said that Pakistan was determined to root out the menace of terrorism and its financial supporters, therefore, various measures were initiated in terms of legislation and its enforcement.

About Pakistan’s historic ties with Netherlands, the Speaker said that Pakistan greatly values its relations and wants to further cement them through enhancing parliamentary and economic cooperation. The Speaker underlined the need to establish linkage between parliamentary committees.

Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp agreed that Kashmir issue was a flashpoint for the regional peace and the issue needed to be resolved in line with the aspiration of people and UN commitments. He said that his country was appreciative of the efforts of government of Pakistan for taking stringent measures for cutting financial supply to terrorism. He assured that Netherlands would support Pakistan for getting out of the FATF grey area.