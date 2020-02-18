Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to attract foreign investment, the National Highway Authority (NHA) arranged a roadshow at its head office on Tuesday wherein Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) was offered for foreign investment.

Besides Chairman NHA Capt (r) Sikandar Qayyum, H.E Zhang Bing, Second Secretary of Economic and Commercial Sector, Embassy of China and H.E Hasan Javed- Secretary to Commercial Counsellor, Turkey also participated in the roadshow.

NHA’s Member Public Private Partnership (PPP) Tufail Ahmad Sheikh, Member Coordination Asim Amin and Member (Engineering-Coordination) Arbab Ali were also present.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman NHA Capt (r) Sikandar Qayyum said, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is endeavouring hard for providing concrete infrastructure to the country for economic uplift.

To this effect, he said, road communication sector possesses great significance.

Pakistan has already undertaken gigantic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with neighbouring friendly country China.

He said except Sukkur-Hyderabad section, Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) project is complete. Now, this only missing link (Sukkur-Hyderabad Section) is being offered for foreign investment.

Giving detailed picture of the NHA’s working, Member Coordination Asim Amin said the NHA is the custodian of 47 national highways, motorways and strategic roads throughout the country.

Speaking about Pakistan’s extra ordinary geo-strategic location in the region, he said the NHA has is implementing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) is the last missing link of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway and steps are underway to build this section with foreign investment.

General Manager NHA (Public Private Partnership) Azeem Tahir said the length of proposed Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway will be 306km, 14 interchanges, one major bridge on River Indus, six flyovers, 10 Service Areas and 12 Rest Areas will also be built on this motorway. The project is planned to be completed in 30 months at construction cost of approximately Rs175 billion with Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

The roadshow was rounded off with presentation of souvenirs to the foreign guests.