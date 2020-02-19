Share:

LAHORE - National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has held kite flying responsible for frequent tripping in Lahore and Faisalabad. As many as 23 incidents of tripping at 500 kV and 220 kV transmission lines have been reported due to kite flying in Lahore and Faisalabad during last six months, said NTDC spokesperson. He said that frequent tripping of the transmission lines was resulting in substantial loss in terms of revenue, equipment damages of NTDC as well as lives of innocent people. He said that seven incidents of tripping were reported in Lahore and 16 in Faisalabad. He feared that metallic wire being used for kite flying was posing serious threat to the NTDC installations worth millions of rupees. NTDC has also taken up the matter with deputy commissioners of Lahore and Faisalabad for stringent action against kite flying and sale of related material.