KARACHI - The regional director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Hakim Ali Talpur said on Tuesday that out of 800 games played around the world, only 60 games were played in Pakistan, and out of these only 30 to 35 games were played nationally. Speaking at a prize distribution ceremony held here at Mooen Auditorium of Dow Medical College at Dow University of Health Sciences following the Annual Sports Week, he said, “Sports have fundamental importance in our lives and through sports, we can make our nation healthy and sound. While Pro-Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences Professor Zarnaz Wahid, Registrar Professor Amanullah Abbasi, Principal Dow Medical College Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, Director Sports Professor Syed Mukrram Ali, Professor Sumbul Shameem, Professor Nabeela Soomro, Professor Naila Naeem Shahbaz, Professor Shoukat Ali, Professor Arshad Hassan, Professor Anwar, Professor Shuja Farrukh, Prof. Amanullah Mangi, Prof. Noor Jahan, Dr. Shumaila Khalid, Asst. Prof. Umbreen Farrukh with senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.