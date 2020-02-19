Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday the opposition was under the danger of culpability for the corruption it had committed during past tenures, while the government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to different delegations at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said PML-N and PPP looted national resources in the past and they were rightly being held accountable for their massive corruption, adding that the opposition resorted to unjustified criticism against the government to hide their follies.

The Punjab Governor said not a single case was registered against the opposition under the PTI government, rather PML-N and PPP implicated each other in these cases during their regimes.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear in categorical terms that no compromise would be made on the accountability process.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti besides PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Information Secretary Punjab Usman Basra, Chief Minister Complaint Cell’s Chairman Zubair Khan Niazi called on Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar.

Member British Parliament Afzal Khan also met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar here at the Govenror’s House. Talking to him, Sarwar said 220 million people of Pakistan demanded the UN Secretary General to get the Kashmir issue resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

Later, a lawyers’ delegation led by Additional Advocate General Punjab Mehar Fayyaz Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Governor said the role of lawyer community was vital in the dispensation of justice, adding that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan supported speedy justice by the judiciary.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar assured that federal and Punjab governments would address the problems faced by lawyers.