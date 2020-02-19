Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Overseas Pakistanis are playing very important role in improving economic situation of the country by remitting foreign currencies to Pakistan in the form of foreign exchange every year.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly stated this while talking to President Ulema Mashaikh Council Sahibzada Pir Saeed Ahmad Shah Gujrati and important members of Overseas Pakistani Arabia Council Malik Tariq Mehmood and Tayyab Butt who called on him at his residence here on Tuesday.

During meeting, views were exchanged on different national issues particularly about political situation of Gujrat. Ch Parvez Elahi said that our religious and friendly relations with Saudi Arabia were very strong and settled Pakistanis in Saudia had very important role in progress and development of Saudi Arabia.