ISLAMABAD - The subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday bashed the National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) for not filling 107 vacant seats in the commission. Asking the NCSW to submit an inquiry report before the Committee within three weeks on the matter.

The convener of the committee Sherry Rehman while chairing the meeting of the committee questioned the NCSW officials about the reasons for not filling the vacant posts.

The Secretary NCSW explained that the posts were empty due to the making and passing of rules; saying that 46 people were recruited after the passing of rules. He further said that it took five years to make the rules for the recruitment of empty posts. Sherry Rehman lamented that it was very sad that the NCSW was not able to make rules in five years. She added that the NCSW should have informed them about the issues; adding that there was something fishy in the matter.

Later, Sherry Rehman told the media that they had made the NCSW independent; adding that Khawar Mumtaz had always worked on merit and pointed out the loopholes to be filled.

She said that half of the population of the country was comprising the women but still the commission made for the protection of their rights was unable to address their issues.

While criticizing the incumbent government she said that the government was not able to answer them on many important issues.