Riding on crucial support from Turkey, China, and Malaysia, Pakistan's anxious eye is on an ongoing meeting of the Financial Action Task Force -- a global watchdog -- in Paris, which is set to decide on whether or not to remove Islamabad from its grey list.

Islamabad has been on the global watchdog's radar since June 2018, when it was placed on its grey list for terrorist financing and money laundering risks after an assessment of the country's financial system and security mechanism.

The South Asian nuclear nation has since twice escaped being placed on the watchdog's financial crime blacklist with the support of Ankara, Beijing and Kuala Lumpur.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while addressing a joint sitting of the Pakistani parliament last Friday, assured his country's continued support for Islamabad in its bid to stay off the FATF blacklist at the Paris meeting.

According to the 36-nation FATF charter, a country must have the support of at least three member states to avoid blacklisting. The group is likely to announce the decision at the end of its ongoing plenary session on Feb. 21, after reviewing Pakistan's progress towards implementing its 27-point action plan.