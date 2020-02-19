Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful flight test of an air-launched cruise missile having a range of 600 kilometres. A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said that Pakistan has conducted successful flight test of Air-Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II”.

“Ra’ad-II”, with a range of 600 km, significantly enhances the air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea. The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision,” said the press release.

The successful flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division; Dr. Nabeel Hayat Malik, Chairman NESCOM; senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and strategic forces and strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed whole-heartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success.

He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile test. In January 2020, Pakistan Army’s strategic forces had conducted a successful training launch of the 290-kilometre range Ghaznavi ballistic missile. The test came days after India test-launched the submarine-launched K-4 ballistic missile. The missile is capable of delivering conventional or nuclear warheads and the training launch was part of a field training exercise of the Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night.