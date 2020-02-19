Share:

A Palestinian boy lost his left eye after he was shot by Israeli forces.

"Malek's [Issa] injury was critical. He escaped death, but he lost his eyesight in the left eye," the father of the 8-year-old said in a video released by non -governmental group Wadi Hilweh Information Center. "He has recovered from a brain injury, but he will not see again in his left eye, even if it is not removed, because it is internally bleeding."

"There is a risk of total eradication of the eye, in case the hospital is unable to heal the internal wound in the left eye," he said.

Malek was wounded Saturday in Isawiya, Jerusalem while returning from school with his sisters, when Israeli occupation forces fired during confrontations.