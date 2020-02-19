Share:

LAHORE - The PBG Risala and Guard Group/Artema Medical carved out sensational victories in the opening matches of the Pace Punjab Polo Cup 2020 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, PBG Risala outpaced Remounts 9-4. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day from PBG Risala as he fired in fantastic five goals while Nicholas A Recaite hammered a hat-trick and Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana hit one goal. From Remounts, which had two goals handicap advantage, Julio Alberto Polarol and Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas converted one goal apiece.

PBG Risala dominated the match right from the word go as they fired in fantabulous five goals in the first chukker to gain a healthy 5-0 lead. Hamza Mawaz contributed with a hat-trick while Rabnawaz Tiwana and Nicholas hit one goal each. PBG maintained their supremacy in the second chukker as well as they thrashed two more goals to further enhance their lead to 7-0.

Remounts made their presence felt in the third chukker by banging in a brace - one each by Julio Alberto and Haseeb Minhas - to reduce the margin to 7-2. In the fourth and last chukker, PBG fought back well and slammed in two more goals - one each by Hamza Mawaz and Nicholas - to finish the match at 9-2. With two goals handicap advantage for Remounts, PBG Risala won the match 9-4.

In the second match of the opening day, Guard Group/Artema Medical defeated Olympia/Technimen by 7-5½. From the winning side, English player George Meyrick hammered a hat-trick while Raja Temur Nadeem and Taimur Ali Malik contributed with two goals each. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Hissam Ali Hyder and Ahmed Bilal Riaz slammed in a brace each, while Hashim Kamal Agha struck one goal.

Guard Group started the match with a field goal through George Meyrick to get 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Olympia/Technimen bounced back well and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to get 2-1 lead. In the second chukker, Olympia converted one more goal to enhance their lead to 3-1 but Guard Group bounced back well and slammed in two back-to-back goals to draw the score at 3-all.

The third chukker saw Guard Group playing better polo and adding two more goals in their tally to get back 5-3 lead but Olympia also succeeded in converting one goal to reduce the margin to 5-4 before the end of the third chukker. In the fourth and last chukker, Guard Group players once again excel and hammered two goals against one by Olympia to finish the match at 7-5. With a half goal handicap for Olympia, Guard Group won the match by 7-5½.