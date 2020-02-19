Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered a countrywide crackdown against smuggling of goods which, according to him, is not only causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer but also responsible for price hike in the country.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a high-level huddle here with a warning that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the FBR, interior ministry, federal and provincial law enforcing institutions, and provincial governments to immediately launch a joint anti-smuggling operation.

He also summoned the report from the interior ministry within 48 hours on the progress of the crackdown along with a comprehensive strategy.

The prime minister directed to take short-term, medium-term and long-term measures while keeping in view the recommendations of the task force constituted to check smuggling.

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) were also directed to present monitoring reports of the effective anti-smuggling operations to Premier Imran on a regular basis.

He also asked the officials to step up the development of border markets in Balochistan as well as along the western frontiers.

The prime minister also ordered to formulate a policy to stop the influx of Iranian petroleum products, suggesting using the modern technology to stop the smuggling. The meeting was attended by National Food Security Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Commerce and Industries Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior officials.

Earlier, while chairing a meeting on civic amenities in the capital city Islamabad including law and order, health and education, the prime minister directed the Interior Minister to establish a complaint management system at every police station of the capital and make Islamabad a model safe and secure city.

He emphasised that capacity-building of Islamabad Police and taking steps according to the required needs relating to human resource.

He instructed that special attention be paid on upgrading quality of 24 model schools and colleges and devise a roadmap outlining time-line of targets achieved.

Imran Khan stressed laying equal focus on educational institutes of female students as well.

In another high-level meeting, the prime minister called for a roadmap to ensure reduction of petrol, diesel and gas tariffs to provide immediate relief to low-income masses.

The prime minister gave these directives to Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, who gave a detailed briefing on government’s measures to reduce electricity and gas tariffs.

Imran said that the government will take every possible measure to reduce inflation and provide relief to salaried persons.