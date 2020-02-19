Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Asset Transfer Scheme on February 21 from South Punjab under the umbrella of “Ehsaas” Programme.

This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety Nets and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar in a statement here on Tuesday.

Under this scheme, over 60,000 loans would be disbursed each month among underprivileged families, enabling them to undertake their own business ventures.

These loans would be prioritised in the 23 underdeveloped districts in the first phase.

Sania Nishtar said that under the asset transfer scheme, people will be given livestock (goats and chickens), agriculture tools and supplies, sewing machines or material to support local crafts, small shops nor cash to help them start small businesses.

“Assets” under this scheme will be given as one-time support and are not expected to be returned.

Initially, Rs15 billion will be distributed among 10 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Seven districts of Sindh, and three districts of Balochistan and Punjab.

“60 percent female and 30 percent male would be able to get benefit from Assets Transfer Scheme,” added Sania Nishtar.

She said the scheme will provide employment to millions of jobless people in the country. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Kafalat Programme for the deserving families.

PM Imran Khan congratulated the team of Ehsass-Kafalat programme while addressing launching ceremony held in Islamabad.

The premier said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to its citizens by bringing the programme at earliest.

He said that the team members of the newly-launched poverty alleviation programme have introduced a transparent system for financially assisting the deserving people.

The premier said that it is the government’s responsibility to work for the weak segment of the society which is the only way to make the country prosper and developed.

Under Ehsaas Kifalat programme, two thousand rupees will be given to each deserving family per month. About five hundred thousand people will benefit from this programme.

All existing eligible beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue to be part of Ehsaas Kifalat programme.