Rahim yar khan-JUI-F secretary general and former deputy chairman Senate Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi has said that PML-N and PPP were real beneficiaries of JUI-F’s Azadi March and they deceived JUI-F in real means.

Addressing a press conference in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday, he said Azadi March was launched for toppling Imran Khan’s government with alliance of PML-N and PPP but these parties got benefits from govt by using Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He further said that JUI-F was going to start a new campaign against PTI govt and they will succeed to end Imran Khan’s govt. He disclosed that JUI-F was going to organise a series of big public gatherings in almost all major cities of Pakistan for mobilising the masses against Imran govt. He said, “We wish that PTI govt will lodge a case imposing Article 6 on Maulana Fazlur Rehman but they know that U-turn master Imran Khan will not do this.