DI KHAN - A police officer was killed and two others injured during a powerful blast near a police van in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi area on Tuesday morning.

The policemen were on routine patrol when the explosion took place, according to the officials. “The police mobile was targeted by remote-controlled explosives at the corner of the street,” a police officer said. Rescue teams and security officers reached the crime scene immediately and shifted the injured people and the body to a nearby DHQ hospital. The security forces also cordoned off the area and launched search operation. The police were investigating the incident.

 