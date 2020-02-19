Share:

Government of the Punjab on Wednesday signed a MoU with Department for International Development (DFID)for “Women’s Income Growth and Self-reliance Program” (WINGS) held at P&D Complex in Lahore.

On the occasion, Chairman Planning & Development Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Head of Economic Growth Group of the DFID Anqa Butt, Member P&D Khalid Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Social protection Authority Shahenshah Faisal and other representative of DFID and P&D were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing the Ceremony, Chairman Planning & Development Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh told that DFID will fund up to £36 million which includes 28.5 million grant for financial assistance component along with £7.5 million for technical assistance component.

The programme will be operated through a challenge fund managed by Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA).

Productive inclusion and economic empowerment of women is the main objective of this initiative. The Programme will support transition of 76,194 extremely poor women from social protection to sustainable livelihoods, prosperity and self-reliance in the Punjab Province, he added.

On the occasion, Head of Economic Growth Group of DFID Anqa Butt said that WINGS complements the fourth pillar of Federal Ehsaas Programme which is Jobs and livelihood for low income households.

As employment generation is one of the major objectives of the broader economic reform agenda of Punjab Ehsaas Programme and WINGS also targets provision of opportunities to the vulnerable groups for income generation, she told.