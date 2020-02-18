Share:

Dacoit killed, two escape in police encounter

FAISALABAD- A dacoit was killed, while his two accomplices managed to escape during an encounter in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

Police said on Tuesday that a police team signalled a suspect motorcycle carrying three persons near Gulshan-e-Haram colony, Chenab Garden at Sammundri road. The outlaws opened indiscriminate fire at the police party which was retaliated. Consequently, one of the dacoit received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

The three bandits were running away after looting General Store of one Amir Mehmood at Niamoana Mandi Road when they met police team at Sammundri Road,said police.

2 kite sellers arrested, 700 kites confiscated

SARGODHA - Police launched an operation and confiscated 700 kites, 4 strings rolls and other material used for the kite flying besides rounded up kite seller here on Tuesday. According to Police Spokesman, Urban Area Police under supervision of Station House Officer(SHO)Zeeshan Iqbal raided and confiscated 700 kites ,4 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides, arrested Two kite seller identified as Muhammad Yaseen and Muhammad Kamran.

Motorbike- coach collision kills two

SARGODHA - Two people were killed as a motorbike collided with a passenger coach in the area of Kari Khasoor police limit on Tuesday.

Police sources said Muhammad Hussain Qadri resident of Kundian along with his cousin Muhammad Anwar was going home on motorcycle after attending Darbar Sidra Sharif in DI Khan where they met the ill-fatted incident and they both died on the spot.