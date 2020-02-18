Share:

ISLAMABAD-Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik on Tuesday launched his new book ‘Bleeding Kashmir’ aiming to expose the unabated bloodshed in the held Valley.

The launching ceremony, at the auditorium of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, was attended by a galaxy of politicians, diplomats and journalists.

Syed Fakhar Imam Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Senator Azam Khan Swati Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Shibli Faraz leader of the house in Senate, Senator John Keneenth William, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Mushahid Ullah, Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Syed Sabir Shah, Senator Sitara Ayaz, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi and a number of leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Dr Farooq Rehmani, Shamim Shall and Syed Nazir Gillani were in attendance.

Also present were Ambassadors of Palestine, Jordon, Iran, Bosnia Herzegovina and Azerbaijan and people from different walks of life.

“Bleeding Kashmir” is a very comprehensive book in term of knowledge and facts that contains 32 chapters and 202 pages.

The book has been dedicated to all the martyrs of Kashmir and the victims of Indian brutalities especially Insha Mushtaq who lost her eyes as a result of the injuries sustained due to the aggression by Indian Armed Forces in held Kashmir, but did not discontinue education.

In his book, the author Senator Malik has exposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Muslim and Pakistan mindset, Hindutva ideology and motives behind the series of his recent actions regarding Kashmir.

He enlightens his readers about the inaction of United Nations vis-à-vis the implementation of the UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir and also elaborates the Indo-Pak 5th Generation warfare dimensions.

He discusses that how the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is liable for trial under Rome Statute for his heinous crimes against humanity.

In a chapter, Senator Malik has applauded the Gambia for filing case against Aung San Suu Kyi, Ruling Leader of Republic of Myanmar, for massacre of Rohingiya Muslims.

He has urged the government of Pakistan to also file a law suit in the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his abettors for their crimes against humanity and genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir on the same model.

The book also contains a charge sheet against PM Narendra Modi and author’s letters to Secretary General UN and High Commissioner for Human Rights at UN wherein he has urged them to take notice of gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Malik briefed the audiences about the book.

He said Hindutva was a major threat to peace of South Asia as India wants to expand more under this ideology.

He said that Hindutva resisted the partition and independence of Pakistan. He added that Bharatiya Janata Party had strong nexus with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its life time member and activist. He said both BJP and RSS want to undermine the Muslim community and other minorities living in India under Hindutva.

“I have tried to expose the Indian brutalities in Kashmir,” he said adding the contentious and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens were part of BJP’s plan to implement the RSS’ ideology of Hindutva.

He said in fact, “BJP and RSS wanted to extend the Hindutva ideology to other countries of the region including Iran and Afghanistan but Pakistan is the main obstacle for them to achieve their malicious aim.”

Senator Malik said it was around 200 days that India had imposed curfew in held Kashmir turning the whole Valley into the world largest jail.

“However, I am shocked that the international community including UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are silent spectators to the Indian brutalities,” he observed.

He said that Indian Forces under PM Modi were committing unprecedented brutalities in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

He urged the government to file a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court under the Rome Statute against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his crimes against humanity and genocide in occupied Kashmir.

He advised the government to follow the precedent set by Gambian Minister of Justice Abubacarr Marie Tambadou who picked the courage and presented the case of Rohingiya massacre before the International Court of Justice based on the report of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

He asked the government to request the UN to appoint a Plebiscite Administrator in Kashmir and fix a date for plebiscite as per the Resolutions of UNSC.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in his speech appreciated the efforts of Senator Malik for his contributions in documenting the Kashmir issue.

He said that Kashmir was the most sensitive and important topic to be undertaken as the subject of his book. He said that during their meeting with UN Secretary General, Senator Rehman Malik was vocal and emotional in raising the Kashmir issue.

Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz commended the work of Senator Rehman Malik on Kashmir both in the Senate and in the forms of books and articles. He said, “Senator Rehman Malik has selected the unique medium to contribute for Kashmir cause.”

Senator Javed Abbasi expressed gratitude to Senator Rehman Malik for documenting then facts in highly precise manner. He said in earlier book “Modi’s war doctrine,” Senator Malik had predicted that after winning the elections, Modi will be more aggressive for the implementation of RSS agenda on Kashmir and “today I applaud him for his farsightedness.” He added that unfortunately the voice Senator A. Rehman Malik went unheard and authorities in government couldn’t formulate the pre-emptive.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam praised the contents of the book and Senator Malik for knitting the historical facts with ground realities.

He mentioned that since he has taken the charge of Kashmir Committee, it is the first ceremony of its type that he has attended wherein the voice of oppressed Kashmiris has been raised and documented in diligently.

He said that this book contains ample knowledge for the students of geo-politics and Kashmir affairs. Senator Mushahid Ullah also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the work of Senator Rehman Malik.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi said that Senator Rehman Malik has been raising the issue of Kashmir on all forums both national and international and also in his articles and books.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader Dr Farooq Rehmani thanked Senator Rehman Malik for the very important book that he has contributed on this crucial stage of Kashmir issue.

He said that Kashmiris are looking forward to the people of Pakistan especially the government for their constant support. He hoped that the combine efforts of Pakistan and Hurriyat leadership will lead to the freedom of Kashmir.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Chairman Senate of Pakistan has written the foreword of the book in which he has highly appreciated the book and has acknowledged the numerous contributions of Senator Rehman Malik for Kashmir cause.

In the foreword, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani writes “Bleeding Kashmir” exposes readers to an authoritative, accurate and analytical consolidation of historical and legal perspectives of the Kashmir issue with a special focus on emerging realities, new dimensions and the role played by Pakistan’s people, leadership and armed forces in this regard.”

He has termed the book as an excellent reference guide for both policymakers and legislators, readers of history, human rights advocates and students of political science, international relations and strategic studies.

Senator Malik has dedicated the sale proceed to the Shuhadas (martyrs) Foundation. He also hoped that the hard compiled facts will serve as guiding tool in deciding the fate of people of Kashmir.

Standing with leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference ‘hands in their hands and shoulder to shoulder’, Senator Malik pledged that together “we will struggle till the freedom Kashmir.”