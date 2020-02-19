Share:

PESHAWAR - A surveillance team of the regional tax office (RTO), Peshawar and police confiscated 0.2 million tobacco sticks during a joint operation at Badh­ber on Kohat Road, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

These illegal ciga­rettes were being trans­ported through a vehicle without payment of tax, whose estimated value was Rs0.620 million.

A spokesman of the RTO Peshawar (FBR) has said that crackdown against such elements was continued and no one would be allowed to commit such illegal act in future and the viola­tors of the law would be dealt with iron hand.