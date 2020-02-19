Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has summoned fresh session of the Senate on a requisition of the opposition parties submitted more than six weeks ago. A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat says that Senate would meet next week on February 28 to discuss agenda of the opposition parties. The chairman Senate made this decision before he left for Bahrain on an official four-day visit.

On December 30 last year, the opposition had submitted a requisition with the Senate Secretariat to discuss the six-point agenda. However, the government summoned its own regular 295th session of the house on January 1, this year. The house was prorogued on February 17 after remaining in session for more than one-and-a-half months.

During the last session, the opposition had been demanding that its six point requisition should be made part of the regular agenda to discuss issues of rising inflation and others. However, the government didn’t include these six points in the regular agenda till the chair summoned the fresh session.

In the requisition, the opposition said that it wanted to discuss the legality of the ordinances that have not been laid in the Upper House by the ruling party.

The six-point agenda includes “legality and constitutionality of the ordinances that have been laid in the National Assembly and not in the Senate of Pakistan as required by Article 89 of the Constitution” besides debating the “security and political developments in the region, especially in the Occupied Kashmir.”