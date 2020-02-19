Share:

Karachi/Naushahro Feroze - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said the performance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in Sindh is zero, adding the killer of MPA Shahnaz Ansari is also a local Union Council (UC) chairman belonging to PPP.

According to details, Sheikh, along with other PTI leaders, went to Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday and offered condolences with the widower of slain MPA Shahnaz Ansari Dr Abdul Hameed Ansari and other heirs.

Later, he went to Mehrabpur and offered condolences with the family of slain senior journalist Aziz Memon.

Later, talking to media, he said that until these murder cases were solved, the deputy commissioners and SSPs of both the areas and other senior officers should be transferred.

He said Shahnaz Ansari was like his daughter. “Her killer is the UC chairman belonging to the PPP,” Sheikh alleged, and said this case was a big challenge for the Sindh IGP. He warned that if Shahnaz’s killer was not arrested, the PTI would have no option but to start a protest drive.

On the murder of journalist Aziz Memon, he said there could be many secrets behind this murder. He said it was sad that journalists who spoke truth were silenced in this manner. The PTI leader recalled that his colleague in the National Assembly Sheerin Mazari had raised the issue of Memon’s murder on the floor of the House couple of days ago, and demanded the constitution of a JIT to probe the case, but some members from PPP opposed the idea, which shows that there is something fishy in this matter. Sheikh said even his own party was responsible for the killing of the journalist, because when the latter had come to Islamabad to seek help, he was not listened to.

He said it was the responsibility of police to arrest the killers.