KARACHI - Director General (DG) of Sindh Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday visited the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) to inspect security arrangements made for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5. The opening ceremony of the event will be held at the NSK tomorrow (February 20). Stars like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali and Sanam Marvi will perform at the opening ceremony, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform on PSL 2020’s official anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’. On the occasion, DG Rangers got a briefing from the security officials about the arrangements made to ensure foolproof security for the mega event. He also met with the officers and jawans of Sindh Rangers . Talking to newsmen after inspection of security arrangements, Sindh Rangers DG Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari said, “It is a matter of happiness that Karachi’s lights are being restored with the cricket. Everyone will enjoy PSL matches.” He said strict security measures were in place to deter any untoward incident and ensure smooth progress of the event.