Share:

WASHINGTON (Xinhua) : US private space company SpaceX launched its fifth batch of 60 Starlink satellites into space on Monday, in an effort to build at minimum a 12,000-strong satellite network capable of providing broadband internet services. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the satellites, lifted off at 10:05 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1505 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force, Florida, according to a live broadcast by SpaceX. SpaceX designed Starlink to provide continual internet coverage around the world, using a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit. Falcon 9’s reusable first stage missed a landing on SpaceX’s drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. It didn’t appear as scheduled upon the drone ship about nine minutes after the liftoff, according to the live broadcast. This first stage previously launched two supply missions for the International Space Station in May and July of 2019, and the JCSAT-18/Kacific1 mission in December of 2019.

Folding phone screens ‘bubble and scratch’

LONDON (AGENCIES): Foldable phones are once again facing questions about their durability. The Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr are now both available to buy in the US - but early reports suggest the screens are easily damaged. One outlet published photos of two layers of the Razr’s display separating, affecting the touch screen. The Galaxy Z flip, meanwhile, boasts a “flexible glass” display - but tests appear to show it scratching as easily as plastic. It’s not yet clear how widespread the issues might be. In a statement, Samsung said the display had a protective layer, and had undergone extensive testing. “While the display does bend, it should be handled with care,” it said. It follows the troubled release of Samsung’s first foldable phone one year ago, leading some analysts to question whether foldable screen technology is ready for mainstream release. The Samsung phone costs nearly £1,300 in the UK ($1,380 US), sim-free; while the Motorola is only available locked to a two-year, £94+ per month contract.