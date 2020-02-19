Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tuesday said that the system devised by the Ministry of Interior to control the problem of illegal immigrants was in place.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Gatalki who called on him at the Ministry of Interior. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Ihsan Yurdakul was also present at the meeting, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The Turkish deputy minister for interior said that Pakistan and Turkey have been going through similar problems and that makes it easier for them to connect not just at government level but at the level of people to people contacts as well.

He said that refugees and illegal immigrants’ problems are two of the major issues faced by Turkey right now and they have a lot to learn from Pakistan. The delegation from Pakistani side responded that a detailed system to identify illegal immigrants has been devised and is successfully operating.

Furthermore, there has been strict check on airports to ensure that no one travels without valid documents. To eliminate the problem completely, electronic passports will soon be introduced, hopefully within this year, they added.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said that they are very thankful to Turkey for supporting Pakistan at every forum, specifically on Kashmir issue. He also said that the recent visit of Turkish President to Islamabad was very successful.