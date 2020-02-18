Share:

FAISALABAD-Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Suhail Khawaja has said that Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency(TEPA) is being activated under the supervision of FDA for ensuring comprehensive planning of traffic engineering in order to smooth and organized flow of traffic in the city.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the matters of activation and restructuring of TEPA. Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmud, Director TEPA Muhammad Shahid Gill, Deputy Director Admn. Yasir Chatha, experts of Urban Unit Punjab Husnain Ejaz, Dr. Murtaza Bukhari, Zuhair Aslam and other officers were present in the meeting.

Suhail Khawaja informed that planning would be devised for remodeling of different intersections, U turns, slip roads, roundabouts and other traffic roads for avoid traffic accidents besides easy and comfortable flow of traffic in the city. He said that designing of the roads as per traffic engineering was imperative for the city development and relief of the citizens. He said that the comprehensive planning in-lines with the future requirements, was on top priority for durable and purposeful traffic engineering in the city.

He informed that survey of different roads had been completed by the TEPA and the technical support would be taken from the Urban Unit Punjab for the planning of remodeling. He asked the TEPA officers to keep close liaison with the experts of Urban Unit Punjab and informed them advanced requirements relating to the traffic engineering. He directed for taking solid steps to meet the challenges relating to the issue of city traffic management.

During the meeting Director TEPA Shahid Gill informed the details of survey of city roads and updated progress of TEPA relating to traffic engineering. The experts of Urban Unit Punjab assured their full technical support for traffic engineering in Faisalabad city according to the advanced technology and scientific methodology.