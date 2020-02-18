Share:

SAHIWAL-Director General Public Relations Punjab’s subordinates were arrested on Tuesday under the charge of funds embezzlement.

According to details, the accused were caught for embezzling funds worth Rs20 million, revealed officials of the anti-corruption authorities of Pakistan. The two accused whose names are revealed to be Muhammad Azam and Muhammad Ali Bhatti have been apprehended after strong pieces of evidence were gathered against them, said the anti-corruption bureau.

Another accused in the case, Mehmood Khalid is already under custody of the anti-corruption authorities. All three individuals had set up a fake bank account in the name of the DGPR Punjab and were swindling people and companies under his name.

Earlier on February 6, In line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Citizen Portal introduced a new category to tackle complaints about corruption in government offices. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the citizen portal has introduced a new category to lodge complaints about financial corruption, irregularities, abuse of powers and incompetency.