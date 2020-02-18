Share:

LAHORE-On Monday night Umer Sharif’s daughter HiraUmer died in Lahore. Hira, who had suffered from kidney problems for some time, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The comedian’s daughter at the time of her passing was reportedly in her late 20s.

Umer Sharif was on a three month tour of the US at the time of the incident. His travel has since been canceled, and he is on his way back to Lahore to be closer to his family.

Like all Sharif’s kids, Hira has stayed out of the public eye too. Hira was administrator of “Maa” Hospital in the Karachi area of Orangi Town. Many celebrities have shared their condolences.