

ISLAMABAD – Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Tariq Mahmood Pirzada visited Barri Imam Shrine Complex on Wednesday and reviewed the on-going construction work at the shrine.

He directed the project Director CDA, Ayaz Khan and contractorto expedite the construction. DG, Works, Naeem Iqbal Durrani, Director, Development an Finance Rana Akbar Hayat Khan, Project Director Ayaz Khan and others were present.