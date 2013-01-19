

KARACHI – Life came to standstill, transport and markets were closed amid uncertainty engulfed the entire city as violence erupted in Pakistan’s economic hub following the murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker.

MQM observed the day of mourning on Friday against the killing of Manzar Imam who was gunned down along with his two guards and a driver. The day of mourning turned into a complete strike here on Friday.

City portrayed a deserted look as commercial and non-commercial activities were completely suspended without any violent incident.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad had also announced suspension of commercial activities for Friday after the assassination of MQM member parliament. The Ittehad redirected the market associations to resume commercial activities after the burial procession of Manzar Imam.

The city roads worse a deserted look as Karachi Transport Ittehad has announced not to ply their buses on Friday. Commuters faced great hardships due absence of public transport and attendance remained very thin in government and private offices, factories and hospitals.

All the major markets educational institutions and fuel stations remained closed and public transport off the roads but normalcy returned after the deceased MPA was laid to rest.

The Karachi University (KU) and Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) postponed the exams scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday due to precarious law and order situation. All the government and private, universities, colleges and schools were also closed.

Meanwhile, Orangi Town Police have registered an FIR 07/2013 on the complaint of Azhar Imam, brother of deceased MPA, against unknown assailants. The funeral prayer of Manzar Imam and his companions were observed after Friday prayers at Jinnah Ground, Azizabad.

He was laid to rest at Shuhada Qabristan in Azizabad while driver and security guards killed in the incident were buried in the graveyards of Orangi Town.

Deputy Conveners of the Co-ordination Committee Anis Ahmed Qaimkhani, Dr Nusrat Shaukat, other members of the committee, senators, MNAs, MPAs, office-bearers of various wings and sector and thousands of MQM workers attended the funeral.

Leaders of PPP Karachi Najmi Alam, Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, Abid Satti and Munir Khattak, ANP leaders Bashir Jan, Amir Nawab, Rana Gul Afridi, PDP leader Basharat Mirza, PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi, Matlub Awan Qadri of Sunni Tehreek and Usman Yar Khan of JUI-F also attended the funeral of Manzar Imam.

The funeral prayer was led by Hafiz Saqib Imam, nephew of Manzar Imam. Earlier the dead bodies were brought to Nine Zero where the widows of the deceased MPA, his driver and security guards, their children, parents, brothers, sisters and other family members were present.

CONDOLENCE: ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour telephoned MQM chief Altaf Hussain and express condolences over the assassination of MPA Manzar Imam.

According to a statement issued by the MQM here on Friday, he said that the ANP leaders and workers were grieved over the tragic incident. He underscored the need for better relations between the ANP and the MQM.

Altaf said that all the parties would have to get united against extremism and terrorism in order to save the country. He further said that the terrorists wanted to harm the country and sympathised with Ghulam Bilour on the killing of his brother Bashir Ahmed Bilour.

Moreover, Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan condoled with MQM chief Altaf Hussain on the assassination of MQM’s MPA Manzar Imam.

According to a statement issued by the MQM here on Saturday the ANP leader telephoned International Secretariat of Muttahida Qaumi Movement to condole the death of MPA Manzar Imam. He said that the ANP was with the MQM on this tragic incident.

Talking to Altaf Hussain, the ANP leader said, “Terrorism is our common enemy and neither you nor we can fight against this enemy alone.”

He said, “We will not be able to combat terrorism unless we get united and make concerted efforts.” Altaf agreed with the views of Asfandyar Wali and said we must wake up to the situation and get united on the single point agenda to fight against the elements that are carrying out terrorism in the name of Islam. Negligence would cause irreparable damage to the country, he added.