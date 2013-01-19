

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), chief Altaf Hussain has said “we will not be discouraged by terrorism and the voice of the MQM cannot be suppressed by such cowardly incidents”.Altaf said this while talking to the Rabita Committee after the death of MPA Manzar Imam, said a statement issued by the MQM on Friday.Expressing his grief over the killing of MPA Manzar Imam and his guards, Altaf Hussain said the MQM has lost a senior and ideological worker and he is grieved over death of Manzar Imam.He said that Manzar Imam was a thorough gentleman and had an amiable personality. He was kind and humble and always busied himself in serving the people of his constituency. He asked the people to form vigilance committees and keep an eye on suspicious persons in their area. Altaf asked them to report to the nearest police station in case they observe suspicious activity. He asked the people to get united for fighting against terrorism by setting aside all differences. He further said that all organisational activities of the MQM should be suspended and gatherings should be held for offering fateha and recitation of the Holy Quran for the martyred. The MQM chief extended sympathies to the grieving family and said that their grief was equally shared by all workers of the MQM. Altaf urged the government to bring the killers of MPA Manzar Imam to justice. He expressed gratitude to the leaders of all parties who expressed condolences on the martyrdom of MPA Manzar Imam.