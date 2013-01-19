

FAISALABAD - Industrial sector is facing hardships due to shortage of basic inputs so the public and the private sectors should make joint efforts for industrial growth, said Mr Afsheen Afzal, the director of National Institute of Management Islamabad, during his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He met with the 14th Mid-Career Management Course participants. He said that the deteriorating situation in the industrial sector demands positive steps and long-term policies for its survival and growth. Pakistan is rich in resources, our people are industrious and hardworking, he said. With resolving the problem of energy crisis, not only exports will increase but investment will be getting pace, he added.

Welcoming the NIM Mid-Career participants, FCCI President Mian Zahid Aslam said that enabling business environment was important for industrialisation and economic growth in the country.

He maintained that acute shortage of electricity and gas has crippled the industrial production and hampered the trade and business growth in the country and worst hit is the textile sector.

He pointed out that the country would not be able to achieve the export target of US$ 25 billion for 2012-13 resulting in increased trade deficit, scaled down tax revenue and pressure on Pak rupee which already has devalued to more than 8 percent from Dec 2011 to Dec 2012.

He referred to his recent visit to ‘Heim Tex’ Germany Trade Fair – the largest one in the world and stated that 60% lesser orders received to Pakistani exporters this year as the Pakistani exporters hve lost the confidence of foreign buyers.

Criticising the role of Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Textile Industry, he said that both the ministries were on the same page for the deteriorating situation of industrial sector in the country. He continued, “We have lost competitiveness in the international markets due to high cost of doing business and it is the dire need for construction of large dams to produce cheap electricity instead of relying on thermal generation. He stated that future parameters forecast Pakistan economy to grow at 8 percent per annum for sustainability.”

On a question regarding granting of MFN status to India, he said, “We are already competing with the 203 countries in the world and Pakistan textile industry specialises in home textile and strong enough to compete with India.” Rehan Naseem Bharara, former vice president of FCCI, said that stronger economy always holds edge to compete and stress on the pragmatic economic policies by the government.