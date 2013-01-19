







Islamabad - Supreme Court on Friday accepted an appeal for hearing on the removal of seven PPP ministers from the Punjab Cabinet for their party affiliation.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Raja Riaz and his six colleagueswere sacked in March 2011 by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif without citing any reason.

The court rejected the stance of the Punjab Assistant Advocate General and observed that the appellant was an aggrieved person in the eyes of the Constitution. Justice Jawad S Khawaja observed that the action of the chief minister could affect the general public and was challengeable.

Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry asked the Punjab government to tell the court why the ministers were removed.

The chief justice also inquired from appellant Shahid Orakzai why didn't he challenge the order of a single judge by an intra-court appeal.

Orakzai had challenged the refusal of Justice Hamid Saeed Sheikh to grant a certificate for facilitating the filing of appeal in the Supreme Court.

The CJ asked Orakzai if he would be satisfied if objectionable expressions about him are expunged from the High Court Judgment.

The appellant refused to accept it, emphasising the legal question which deserved a ruling. He said the Constitution recognised only two authorities whose word was final and immune to challenge and the Article 260 identifies them as Allah Almighty and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The court allowed him right to appeal.