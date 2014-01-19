ISLAMABAD - Islamabad on verge of victory against Karachi Whites in the Faysal Bank Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2013-2014 Super Eight Stage third round Group-A match here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Saturday. Karachi had lost four second innings wickets for 83 runs in 24 overs, requiring further 146 runs to avoid innings defeat. Shahzad Azam took 2-33. Earlier, Islamabad resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 285-3 in 85 overs and declared their innings at mammoth 478-4 in 137 overs. Zeeshan Ali slammed 167 while Imad Wasim hit unbeaten 139. Shazaib and Baber took two wickets each. In Group-B match played at National Ground, Rawalpindi were in strong position against Multan, as they required further 276 runs for victory with nine second innings still intact.–Staff Reporter