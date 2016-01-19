

MIRPUR (AJK)

The PML-N mandate was hijacked in 2011 general elections to the AJK Legislative Assembly but the party accepted the results, giving the People's Party AJK an opportunity to rule the state for the five years constitutional term.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Pervaiz Rasheed claimed while addressing workers convention of the PML-N AJK here at Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed declared that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a national leader who would resolve the issue of Kashmir and alleviate sufferings of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

"It is imperative to vote the PML-N to the power in Azad Kashmir in the forthcoming general elections of the state to strengthen the struggle for the right to self-determination and end miseries of the Kashmiris," he elaborated on.

He pointed out that the PML-N distanced itself from the no-confidence motion in AJK Legislative Assembly tabled to oust the PP government in AJK. He said that the PML-N did not participate in no-confidence motion to expose the PP and avert its bid for becoming a political martyr.

The federal minister pointed out that the PML-N hosted successful workers' conventions in Bhimber and Mirpur districts respectively, adding that the presence of huge number of workers in both the conventions proved that the party is set to win the AJK elections. He said that PML-N has a massive support in AJK which would be established when the party would hold public gatherings across the state.

He boasted that the presence of large number of people and PML-N workers in the convention proved that people of Kotli have passed a no-confidence motion against the PP government in AJK.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed criticized Ch Abdul Majeed-led government led in AJK over inefficiency and corrupt practices, adding that people of Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur districts are willing to welcome the PML-N and bid farewell to the PP government.

He said that the PP governments in Pakistan and AJK did not solve problems of people including the energy crisis, price hike, and terrorism. The federal minister said that ominous warnings about the existence of Pakistan were given but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif restored Pakistan's status as a key player in the region, attracted Chinese investment, and helped in holding peaceful elections in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan is also playing a key role to remove difference between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has embarked on a visit to both the countries for the purpose. Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said that the PPP government in Sindh opposed the provision of water to Mirpur from Mangla Reservoir and the PP leadership is being condemned for it.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Dr Asif Kirmani, special assistant to Prime Minister, PML-N AJK President Farooq Haider, Deputy opposition leader in AK Legislative Assembly Ch Tariq Farooq, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Secretary general PML-N AJK, and other party leaders also addressed the convention. Addressing the convention, Dr Asif Kirmani said that issue of Kashmir would be resolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

"PPP founder chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's leadership undermined the Kashmir issue by converting it into a bilateral dispute by signing Simla Accord with India but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif revived the Kashmir issue at the international forums in bold and courageous manner with the spirit to resolve it under the UN resolutions in all circumstances," Kirmani detailed.

He urged the people of Kotli to vote for PML-N and expressed hope that the PML-N government under its leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would resolve the issue of Kashmir in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he concluded.