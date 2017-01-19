France on Thursday said it will ensure that the proposal to designate Jaish chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist is "reintroduced" at the Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

The assertion was made by Jacques Audibert, diplomatic adviser to French President Francois Hollande, weeks after China blocked India's move to get Masood Azhar banned by the UN.

"We will make sure that demand is reintroduced. We are still hopeful that the UN will designate him (Azhar) as a terrorist soon," Audibert told reporters on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue when asked about the Azhar issue.

He also exuded confidence on India becoming member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), notwithstanding stiff opposition by China on admitting India into the 48-nation grouping.

India has already initiated preliminary discussions with several member countries of the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council on once again bringing back the proposal to ban Azhar. France is a member of the Sanctions Committee and has been strongly supporting India on the issue.

On India's NSG bid, Audibert said France supports New Delhi's membership as its entry into the grouping will improve non-proliferation regime.

"We have been supporting India's NSG bid because India is providing necessary guarantee. India's membership of NSG will improve the non-proliferation regime," he said.

Asked about the Scorpene submarine deal with India, Audibert said he did not think the alleged leak of some secret documents has compromised the project.