ISLAMABAD - Wendy Kopp, CEO and Co-founder of Teach For All concluded her two-day visit to Islamabad with optimism that Pakistan’s challenge of human development can be addressed with sustained efforts on quality and equitable education across the public and private school spectrum. She was speaking to a select gathering of educationists, practitioners and business sector leaders at a dinner engagement last night.

During her visit to Islamabad, Wendy Kopp met with key stakeholders in the area of education, government and business. In her meeting with the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood, she reiterated the need for quality learning and institutionalising the Teach For Pakistan Fellowship as part of the Federal Government’s interventions to expand education quality and develop future education leadership. Building on their collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education, Teach For Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to helping improve learning outcomes in public schools in the Federal Capital.

Khadija S. Bakhtiar, Chief Executive Officer of Teach For Pakistan expressed her confidence in seeing substantive results in children’s learning in Islamabad schools with the induction of Teach For Pakistan Fellows as teaching staff. “Teach For Pakistan’s philosophy aligns well with the government’s vision of engaging talented youth to bring quality teaching to public schools, and create a pipeline of leaders to support the government’s long-term reform efforts.” Teach For Pakistan currently has 16 Fellows teaching full-time in public schools across Islamabad with recruitment underway to induct an additional 40 Fellows in Federal Government schools in the fall of this year. Teach For Pakistan is an independent Section 42 non-profit company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan with headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan. Teach For Pakistan’s mission is to recruit, train, and support outstanding Pakistani university graduates and young professionals to commit two years to a paid teaching Fellowship in under-served schools and communities across Pakistan, and become leaders in the effort to expand educational opportunity for children throughout the country. Teach For Pakistan are currently teaching in the Federal Capital. The program aims to expand to at least two provincial sites in the next five years.