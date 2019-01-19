Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration got retrieved as many as 100 acres of Jungle land from the illegal occupants during a special operation conducted here in the outskirts of Sialkot.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ahmed Saeed Manj informed that 100 acres of jungle land (owned by the Forest Department) had been illegally occupied by the influential persons belonging to land mafia for the last four decades. Police have started investigation after registration of a case, with no arrest, in this regard.

RANGERS HOLDS FREE MEDICAL CAMP

The Punjab Rangers organise a free medical camp at far-off border village Najwaal along Sialkot Working Boundary here on Friday.

Senior officials of the Punjab Rangers inaugurated this free medical camp. On this occasion, they pledged to provide better medical and health cover to people living in border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The Punjab Rangers’ doctors examined around 300 male and female patients belonging border villages and provided them free medication.

The local people have highly hailed the Punjab Rangers’ efforts for providing free medical health facilities to them at local level.

The Punjab Rangers also distributed free textbooks and stationary among the local deserving and brilliant students.