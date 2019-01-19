Share:

SARGODHA/FAISALABAD/LODHRAN - As many 12 persons including two children died in different road accidents while three labourers burnt alive in a cold storage fire in Okara here the other day

In Sargodha, five persons died and 21 other sustained injuries in various road accidents occurred in different areas of the district.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, three motorcyclists died in a head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles near village 84 on Lahore-Sargodha Road. The motorcyclists, identified as: 22-year-old Junaid, 23-year-old Usman and Shehroz,24, died on the spot. The police handed over the dead bodies to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.

In another accident, which occurred at Lak Morr Bus Stop, a tractor-trolley crushed two motorcyclists. Ahmed Sher, a resident of Lilliani Town and the pillion-rider succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

On Khushab-Sargodha Road, 12 passengers got injured when a recklessly-driven coach rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital for treatment. Another six persons sustained injuries in collision between two motorcycle rickshaws in the remit of Satellite Town Police while got injured in yet another accident between a motorcycle and donkey cart in the limits of Jhal Chakkian Police.

In Okara, three labourers burnt alive when a fire erupted in a cold storage due to a short circuiting. According to rescue and police sources, the fire erupted in Israr Cold Storage situated in Sattar Colony, Depalpur. Despite hectic rescue efforts, three labourers burnt alive in the fire. The deceased labourers were identified as Mukhtar, son of Yaqoob; Muhammad Amir, son of Ahmad Ali and Muhammad. Fire-tenders of the Rescue 1122 and fire-brigade extinguished the fire after hectic struggle for hours.

The three charred bodies of the labourers were shifted to DHQ hospital. The fire was so quick that the deceased labourers did not get time to escape. However, the real situation would come to surface after a thorough investigation.

In Faisalabad, three persons died and another critically injured when a car crashed into an electricity pylon here, rescue sources said.

Rescuers informed that the car got out of the control of driver apparently due to speeding and rammed into a power pylon at Bhai Wala Phatak on Jhumra Road.

The car was completely destroyed in the accident resulting in death of three persons on the spot while another critically injured.

The rescue shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital where condition of the injured person is stated to be serious.

The police have launched investigation into the accident.

In Lodhran, a speeding trailer crushed to death two children, riding a bicycle at National Highway here in Dunyapur.

Both children died on the spot in the accident while the trailer driver fled the scene.

The bodies of deceased children were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the trailer and registered a case against the driver at large.