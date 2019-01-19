Share:

Sixteen persons were killed while 983 sustained injuries in road accidents in all districts of the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 874 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab. Out of the injured 547 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 420 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. Further analysis showed that 413 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians and 420 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 234 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 248 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and Multan at third with 49 RTCs and 54 victims. According to the data, 705 motorbikes, 128 auto rickshaws, 86 motorcars, 32 vans, 14 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents .–APP