KARACHI - Two workers of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) were wounded in a firing incident in Sohrab Goth locality on Friday.

The incident took place near al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth within the limits of Sachal police station. The injured persons were identified as 33-year-old Abdul Wahid and Momin Shah, 27. The injured persons were initially shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Reacting on information, extra contingent of law enforcers including police and Rangers reached the site and collected the evidences.

According to Karachi police spokesperson, the victims were passing near from the al-Asif Square on a motorcycle when the unidentified persons on a high-roof van opened indiscriminate fire at them. The armed assailants, however, later managed to escape after committing their swift operation.

ASWJ spokesperson while claiming the affiliations of the victims with the organisation strongly condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the incident.

The party’s spokesperson claimed that the victims were shot four times and their conditions were critical. “The attacks on ASWJ men are not tolerable,” said ASWJ central leader Maulana Aurangzaib Farooqi while demanding an immediate notice from the higher authorities. “We will be compelled to stage a protest outside the Sindh chief minister house if the suspects are not arrested and ASWJ leaders are not provided with security arrangements.” ASWJ leader further said that the assailants targeted the ASWJ workers when they were returning to their homes after attending Janisaran-e-Mustafa conference organized at Lasbella Chowk. Police officials said that the empties have been collected from the crime site while a case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

TWO WOUNDED - On the other side, two people were wounded in a firing incident in Quaidabad locality. Police said that the incident took place near Quaidabad flyover within the limits of Shah Latif police station. The injured persons were identified as seventeen-year-old Rubaz Zia and Afaq Mushtaq, 16. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police officials said that the victims were shot multiple times in their arms and legs while the incident apparently took place when the victims offered resistance on a robbing bid. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.